Bulgarian parliament approves provision of armored vehicles to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek November 22, 2023 5:38 PM 1 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov during their meeting in Sofia, Bulgaria, on July 6, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Ukraine's Presidential Office)
The Bulgarian parliament ratified on Nov. 22 the agreement to provide armored transport vehicles to Ukraine, together with corresponding armament and spare parts, the Bulgarian News Agency reported.

The agreement between the Bulgarian Interior Ministry and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry was supported by 131 Bulgarian lawmakers, with 49 voting against and one abstaining.

The deal was signed in Sofia on Aug. 8 and in Kyiv on Nov. 13.

The vehicles in question are no longer needed by the country's Interior Ministry, the news agency reported, without specifying the type or the number of the vehicles.

Deputy Defense Minister Ivelina Dundakova said that the agreement is implementing the parliament's decision in July to provide Ukraine with additional military-technical support to Ukraine.

This support was reportedly meant to include 100 older armored vehicles from the Bulgarian Interior Ministry's stocks.

The Bulgarian parliament approved in September a military aid package for Ukraine including small-caliber ammunition and S-300 anti-air missiles.

Author: Martin Fornusek
