Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Borrell says Central Asia must strengthen cooperation on Russian sanctions circumvention

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 29, 2024 3:13 PM 2 min read
European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell speaks during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Nov. 22, 2023. (Frederick Florin/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The EU must strengthen its cooperation with Central Asian nations to crack down on the circumvention of sanctions targeting Russia, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said in a speech at the Global Gateways investment forum in Brussels on Jan. 29.

Despite Western sanctions against the export of dual-use technology or other components with potential military use to Russia, Western materials have continued to show up in Russia, often transported through third party countries.

Central Asian nations like Kyrgyzstan have seen a dramatic increase in imports since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, raising concern in the West that the spike is related to the illicit transport of sanctioned weapons components.

"In order for these sanctions to be effective, we need full cooperation from our partners," Borrell said.

"We are following closely the trade between us, between Central Asia countries, with them and Russia. We try to analyze which are the mechanisms that make sanctions being circumvented. We have to increase our cooperation on that."

Central Asia has become a significantly more important economic partner to the EU in recent years, Borrell said. But at the same time, the economic ties are linked to the "security dimension," he added.

Furthering the economic connections between the EU and Central Asia is a priority, but it should also be connected to a "political purpose," part of which is "defending the same values," Borrell said.

Kyrgyzstan’s trade is booming as Russia masters sanctions circumvention
In March 2022, Kyrgyzstan’s economy began to change. Imports from long-term trade partners started to steadily rise, with imports from China almost tripling. The shift was even more noticeable for countries that previously had few business ties to Bishkek. A sudden rush of goods appeared from acros…
The Kyiv IndependentKatie Marie Davies
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:13 PM

US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to help oversee aid.

"Their meetings with implementers, partners, and the Ukrainian government support oversight and accountability for U.S. assistance to Ukraine," U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink wrote on the social media platform X.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
11:31 AM

​​ISW: Russia sets conditions to destabilize Moldova.

The Kremlin prepares for destabilizing Moldova, likely as a part of the efforts to hinder its EU integration, among other objectives, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 28 assessment.
9:18 AM

Romanian far-right leader lays claim on Ukrainian regions, Moldova.

Claudiu Tarziu, one of the leaders of Romania's far-right Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) party, said his country should "reunite" with Moldova and the Ukrainian border regions of Bessarabia, Northern Bukovina, and Zakarpattia, the G4Media online outlet reported on Jan. 27.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.