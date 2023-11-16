Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Border Guard: No signal that Slovak border will also be blocked

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 16, 2023 3:51 PM 1 min read
An aerial view of over 18-kilometer-long line that occurred near the Vysne Nemecke border crossing after the Polish protest against competition from Ukrainian drivers, near Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia on Nov. 11, 2023. (Robert Nemeti/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's State Border Guard Service has received no reports from its Slovak counterpart that the Ukraine-Slovakia border will be blocked by protesters, the service's press officer Andriy Demchenko said on air on Nov. 16, according to Ukrinform.

The Slovak Union of Freight Carriers (UNAS) threatened to join Polish truckers in blocking border crossing points with Ukraine in protest of in protest of the EU's liberalization of transport rules for Ukrainian trucks, Slovakian media outlet Pravda reported on Nov. 13.

"When Polish truckers were preparing for the rally, the warning came from the Polish border guards," Demchenko said.

"We have no information from our colleagues in Slovakia that such a move is being prepared or planned for a specific day."

Long lines have formed at the Ukraine-Slovakia border crossing however, as trucks reroute away from Poland.

Trucks travelling toward Vysne Nemecke in Slovakia, which is across the border from Uzhhorod in Ukraine, had to wait in an 18-kilometer line on Nov. 11.

There are currently 400 trucks waiting to cross into Ukraine from Slovakia, but there is movement and the border guard service is "not aware of any blocking of access roads," Demchenko said.

Ukraine's State Customs Service reported on their website that as of the morning of Nov. 16, trucks have to wait 41 hours on average to enter Ukraine from Slovakia.

Slovakia's police, labor inspectors, and Transport Department officials have been checking Ukrainian trucks waiting to cross, claiming that many Ukrainian vehicles do not meet requirements and lack certain documents.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
12:48 AM

NATO budget jumps 12% in 2024.

NATO on Dec. 13 announced its 2024 military budget will increase by 12% to 2.03 billion euros and its civil budget by 18.2% to 438.1 million euros.
10:57 PM

Man injured in Odesa drone attack dies in hospital.

A person injured in a Russian attack on Odesa on the evening of Dec. 12 died in the hospital, Governor Oleh Kiper said on Dec. 13. The 42-year-old man died from a heart attack after being injured in the drone attack.
9:12 PM

Zelensky meets King Harald of Norway.

President Volodymyr Zelensky met King Harald V of Norway and other senior members of the Norwegian royal family during his visit to Oslo, Zelensky posted on X on Dec. 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.