Bloomberg: Russian diesel exports continue to drop amid Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian diesel exports have continued to decrease amid Ukrainian drone strikes on oil refineries across the country, Bloomberg reported on April 18, citing data from the analytics firm Kpler.

According to Kpler, Russia exported around 740,000 barrels of crude per day in the 10 days leading up to April 13, a 25% decrease from the same period the previous four years.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry. A total of 12 Russian oil refineries were reportedly successfully hit in multiple regions deep inside Russian territory as of March 17.

Ukraine also attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries on April 2 in the city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan, over 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) from Ukraine's border.

The strikes have prompted criticism from U.S. officials, who have made it clear the U.S. does not support Ukraine's targeting of oil refineries, citing fears that it could threaten the global energy market.