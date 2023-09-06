Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Blinken: US allocates over $1 billion in aid to Ukraine

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 6, 2023 11:43 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba (R) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wait to make a statement to the media ahead of their meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kyiv on Sept. 6, 2023. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. government is allocating new assistance to Ukraine worth more than $1 billion, U.S. State Secretary Antony Blinken said at a joint press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Sept. 6.

Blinken also said for the first time that the U.S. will fund support for Ukrainian military veterans from "assets seized from sanctioned Russian oligarchs," saying that those who "enabled Putin's war of aggression should pay for it."

The U.S. authorized the transfer of forfeited Russian assets to Ukraine in May 2023.

Blinken said the $1 billion in assistance includes a new package of $665.5 million in military and civilian security assistance.

One hundred million dollars will go toward "foreign military financing to support Ukraine's longer term military needs" and another $300 million is earmarked for supporting Ukrainian law enforcement in liberated areas of the country.

The U.S. is also committing $206 million for humanitarian assistance, "much of which is dedicated to helping the more than six million Ukrainians who are displaced by Russia's war," Blinken.

He also mentioned the assistance includes the $175 million weapons package announced by the Defense Department on Sept. 6.

The Defense Department package includes air defense equipment and depleted uranium rounds for Abrams tanks, which will arrive in Ukraine in the coming weeks.

"Those who have enabled Putin's war of aggression should also pay for it," he said.

The U.S. has committed over $43 billion in security assistance since the start of the full-scale invasion in Feb. 2022, Blinken said.

Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 6 for a two-day trip, which marks the fourth time he has visited Ukraine since Feb. 2022.

New brigade bears heavy brunt of Russia’s onslaught in Kharkiv Oblast
Editor’s Note: Soldiers in this story are stationed on the front and are identified only by their first name due to the nature of the information they are sharing. KHARKIV OBLAST – Fighting throughout Ukraine is grueling, even for hardened veterans. For inexperienced troops recently plucked from ci…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.