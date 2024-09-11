US announces $700 million humanitarian aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will provide Ukraine with $700 million in humanitarian aid to support displaced Ukrainians, the energy grid in Ukraine, and demining efforts, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in Kyiv on Sept. 11.

Blinken and U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Ukraine on Sept. 11 to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top Ukrainian officials.

The U.S. will provide $325 million to help repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which requires strengthening ahead of winter and expectations of a renewed campaign of Russian strikes.

The package also includes $290 million in humanitarian aid, which will support "millions of people in Ukraine and the surrounding region who have been forced to flee their homes," Blinken said.

Another $102 million will go toward funding humanitarian demining "to help remove landmines and unexploded ordnance that Russia has left behind across Ukraine," Blinken said.

Lammy also announced a similar 600-million-pound ($781 million) aid package while in Kyiv.

"Alongside the United States, we are committed to giving Ukraine what it needs to resist Russia’s illegal invasion. Their fight for freedom, liberty, and democracy is also a fight for British security, European security, and global security," Lammy said.