News Feed, Poland, US, Donald Tusk, Joe Biden, Russia, Ukraine
Biden says no need for additional US troops to be sent to Poland

by Nate Ostiller March 12, 2024 1:55 PM 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden gives a speech in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden said on March 11 that "there's no need for more troops at the Polish border" ahead of a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk scheduled to take place in Washington on March 12.

The White House said previously that Duda and Tusk were traveling to the U.S. to advocate for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

A partisan impasse in Congress has stalled $61 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine for months as front-line troops face ammunition shortages and Russian forces advance.

Bloomberg reported on March 12, citing confidential sources, that the Polish leaders planned to ask Biden to send more U.S. troops to the border. Duda and Tusk also reportedly will seek to purchase more advanced weaponry from the U.S. and hasten the delivery of existing orders.

With Russian aggression drawing closer to its borders, Poland has pledged to significantly increase the size of its own armed forces. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in September 2023 that he believed Poland would soon amass a force of 300,000 soldiers, making it the largest land army in Europe.

A survey published on Feb. 22 by the Polish media outlet RMF24 revealed that nearly 50% of Poles believe a Russian attack on Poland is "likely."

Poland’s Duda, Tusk to visit US to lobby for Ukraine
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit the United States on March 12, the 25th anniversary of Poland’s NATO accession, to advocate for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
12:33 PM

Russia claims it downed Ukrainian drones over 7 regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defense shot down two drones over Moscow Oblast, one over Leningrad Oblast, seven over Belgorod Oblast, 11 over Kursk Oblast, one over Bryansk Oblast, one over Tula Oblast, and two over Oryol Oblast.
