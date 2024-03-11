Poland's Duda, Tusk to visit US to lobby for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit the United States on March 12, the 25th anniversary of Poland's NATO accession, to advocate for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, despite ongoing tensions related to agricultural trade disputes.

Both Duda and Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House on March 12.

"The leaders will reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal war of conquest," according to a White House press briefing.

Duda will then meet with top lawmakers in Congress, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A partisan impasse in Congress has stalled $61 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine for months as front-line troops face ammunition shortages and Russian forces advance.

The Senate approved a supplemental funding package after prolonged negotiations and concessions to Republican demands on immigration policy, but Johnson immediately derailed the bill when it came to the House.

House Republicans are now reportedly working on an alternative version of the bill that may include treating some forms of aid to Ukraine as a loan.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Feb. 27 urged Congress to approve military support to Ukraine, saying Western allies need to "invest in our security."

With Russian aggression drawing closer to its borders, Poland has pledged to significantly increase the size of its own armed forces. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in September 2023 that he believed Poland would soon amass a force of 300,000 soldiers, making it the largest land army in Europe.

A survey published on Feb. 22 by the Polish media outlet RMF24 revealed that nearly 50% of Poles believe a Russian attack on Poland is "likely."

After his meetings in Washington, Duda will visit the cities of Savannah, Waynesboro, and Fort Stewart in the U.S. state of Georgia on March 13. He will fly to Brussels, Belgium for a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on March 14.