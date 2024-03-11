Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Poland, United States, US aid, Congress
Edit post

Poland's Duda, Tusk to visit US to lobby for Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 11, 2024 5:16 AM 2 min read
Polish President Andrzej Duda (L) and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (R) shake hands during their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, on Jan. 15, 2024, with a portrait of late Polish President Lech Kaczynski seen in the background. (Wojtek Radwanski / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk will visit the United States on March 12, the 25th anniversary of Poland's NATO accession, to advocate for continued U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's staunchest allies since the start of Russia's full-scale  invasion, despite ongoing tensions related to agricultural trade disputes.

Both Duda and Tusk will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden in the White House on March 12.

"The leaders will reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal war of conquest," according to a White House press briefing.

Duda will then meet with top lawmakers in Congress, including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, House Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, and Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

A partisan impasse in Congress has stalled $61 billion in U.S. aid to Ukraine for months as front-line troops face ammunition shortages and Russian forces advance.

The Senate approved a supplemental funding package after prolonged negotiations and concessions to Republican demands on immigration policy, but Johnson immediately derailed the bill when it came to the House.

House Republicans are now reportedly working on an alternative version of the bill that may include treating some forms of aid to Ukraine as a loan.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski on Feb. 27 urged Congress to approve military support to Ukraine, saying Western allies need to "invest in our security."

With Russian aggression drawing closer to its borders, Poland has pledged to significantly increase the size of its own armed forces. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said in September 2023 that he believed Poland would soon amass a force of 300,000 soldiers, making it the largest land army in Europe.

A survey published on Feb. 22 by the Polish media outlet RMF24 revealed that nearly 50% of Poles believe a Russian attack on Poland is "likely."

After his meetings in Washington, Duda will visit the cities of Savannah, Waynesboro, and Fort Stewart in the U.S. state of Georgia on March 13. He will fly to Brussels, Belgium for a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on March 14.

Belarus Weekly: Warsaw calls for EU sanctions on Belarusian, Russian agricultural imports following Ukrainian investigation
Warsaw calls for EU sanctions on Belarusian and Russian agricultural imports following Ukrainian investigation revealing multimillion-dollar trade between Poland and authoritarian neighbors. Belarus hits rock bottom in the annual Freedom in the World report, ranking it as the least free country in…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:54 AM

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 10, firing 32 times and causing at least 184 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
2:02 AM

Italian minister says he's against deploying Western troops in Ukraine.

The comments came after French President Emmanuel Macron recently said that Western military presence in Ukraine cannot be “ruled out” in the future. The U.S. and multiple European allies, as well as NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, have distanced themselves from Macron’s statement.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:54 AM

Orban: Trump is 'man of peace.'

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Trump's plans for an end to the war "are quite detailed" and align with Hungary's national interests.
11:18 PM

Media: Commander of Russian Navy replaced.

Yevmenov, who has been the Russian Navy Commander since May 2019, is still listed on the Defense Ministry's website. The Russian Defense Ministry did not comment on the alleged replacement.
9:07 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 424,060 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 10. This number includes 900 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.