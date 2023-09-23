Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Polish Defense Minister: Polish army will be strongest land force in Europe

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 24, 2023 2:38 AM 2 min read
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contract Group in Brussels, June 2023. (Photo by Omar Havana/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak believes that Poland will amass a force of 300,000 soldiers, making it the largest land army in Europe, Polskie Radio reported on Sept. 23.

Blaszczak made these remarks at a celebration held at the Grunwald Battlefield, where 850 Polish soldiers swore a military oath.

The site commemorates Poland's historic victory in the 1410 Battle of Grunwald.

The defense minister told the assembled troops that the Polish army may number 300,000 soldiers, in order to deter Russian forces from entering the country.

"And if we add the fact that every inch of Polish land is defended by the Polish army, we have a guarantee of the security of our homeland," Blaszczak said.

In July, Polish officials announced that Poland planned to double the size of its military in response to threats from Russia and Belarus.

On Sept. 20, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polsat News that his government would stop sending weapons to Ukraine in order to focus on its own military stockpiles.

"We no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland,” Morawiecki said.

Later, other Polish officials clarified his statements by saying that Poland continues to supply arms and ammunition that are part of previously agreed deliveries.

Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
