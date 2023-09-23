Polish Defense Minister: Polish army will be strongest land force in Europe

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak believes that Poland will amass a force of 300,000 soldiers, making it the largest land army in Europe, Polskie Radio reported on Sept. 23.

Blaszczak made these remarks at a celebration held at the Grunwald Battlefield, where 850 Polish soldiers swore a military oath.

The site commemorates Poland's historic victory in the 1410 Battle of Grunwald.

The defense minister told the assembled troops that the Polish army may number 300,000 soldiers, in order to deter Russian forces from entering the country.

"And if we add the fact that every inch of Polish land is defended by the Polish army, we have a guarantee of the security of our homeland," Blaszczak said.

In July, Polish officials announced that Poland planned to double the size of its military in response to threats from Russia and Belarus.

On Sept. 20, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told Polsat News that his government would stop sending weapons to Ukraine in order to focus on its own military stockpiles.

"We no longer transfer weapons to Ukraine, because we are now arming Poland,” Morawiecki said.

Later, other Polish officials clarified his statements by saying that Poland continues to supply arms and ammunition that are part of previously agreed deliveries.