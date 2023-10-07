Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Biden may seek $100 billion aid package for Ukraine

by Abbey Fenbert October 8, 2023 1:47 AM 2 min read
The White House, Washington, D.C., on Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress for the largest amount of aid to Ukraine yet, possibly up to $100 billion, The Telegraph reported on Oct. 7.

Biden hopes that a "one-and-done" funding package will allow him to bypass the deadlock with congressional Republicans and free up enough aid for Ukraine to last until the 2024 presidential election.

"The 'big package' idea is firmly supported by many throughout the administration," a source familiar with the matter told The Telegraph.

"Supporters of Ukraine want this to be a one-and-done big bill, and then not have to deal with it until after the next election," the source said.  

Congressional arguments over support to Ukraine nearly caused a government shutdown and resulted in the ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Biden administration is "not making any decisions about whether to do one big package or about how much it would be" until a new speaker is elected, an official told The Telegraph.

An official also told The Telegraph that Biden is planning to deliver a speech "to unify America behind why it's so important to support Ukraine and just how much is at stake."

Recently polling data showed that while a majority of Americans support continued assistance to Ukraine, support among Republican voters is dropping.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
