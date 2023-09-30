Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US House of Representatives passes funding bill to avoid government shutdown

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 30, 2023 10:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NBC News reported on Sept. 30 that the U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bipartisan funding bill to avoid a government shutdown but that the deal currently lacks additional defense aid for Ukraine.

Sept. 30 is the last day for the U.S. Congress to pass new funding legislation for the government. A government shutdown can occur in the U.S. when Congress fails to approve such legislation.

The latest bill passed by the House will keep the government running for another 45 days, but it still has to be approved by the Senate. The bill is expected to pass there as well before midnight local time.

In response to the lack of additional funding for Ukraine, the White House released a statement, saying "We fully expect (House) Speaker McCarthy—who has stated his support for funding to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal and unjustified war of aggression—will bring a separate bill to the floor shortly."

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who has been a vocal supporter of defending Ukraine, told NBC News that he was not concerned that the exclusion of aid would "send a bad signal" to European allies.

According to NBC News, Graham told them that Congress would "eventually pass the funding attached to (a bill on) some sort of border security provision."

Ukraine war latest: Russia reduces offensive pace on Kupiansk-Kreminna line
Key developments on Sept. 29: * Media: Ukrainian strike allegedly destroys radar station in Russia * Russian attacks kill 6, injure 13 in Ukraine over past 24 hours * US House approves $300 million for Ukraine * Putin asks former Wagner commander to create ‘volunteer units’ to fight in Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.