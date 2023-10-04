Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ambassador: Ukraine in dialogue with most US House Speaker candidates

by Martin Fornusek October 4, 2023 3:42 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova during a news conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the Treasury Department in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Photo credit: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is leading a constructive dialogue with most of the candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker following the recent ousting of Kevin McCarthy, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Oct. 4.

Republican McCarthy was forced to resign earlier this week after 216 House lawmakers, including eight right-wingers from his own party, voted in favor of his removal.

Representative Matt Gaetz, part of a group of far-right conservatives in the Republican party who oppose increased military aid to Ukraine, brought forth the motion to oust the speaker.

The position now remains vacant, with Republican Patrick McHenry serving as an acting speaker.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Lawmakers of the Republican Party, which holds a slim majority in the House, said that they would need at least a week to choose McCarthy's replacement.

"Many names are already being actively discussed, such as Majority Leader (Steve) Scalise... who is next in the party's hierarchy after the speaker, as well as many others," Markarova wrote on social media.

"I can only say that we lead a good and constructive dialogue with the vast majority of potential candidates and their teams."

McCarthy's ousting followed a tense legislative battle over funding legislation to prevent a government shutdown.

While Congress managed to avert the shutdown by passing the bill at the last moment, the document did not include aid for Ukraine.

Democrats have immediately called for separate legislation to provide funds to Kyiv.

The White House voiced confidence that Ukraine funding will pass with the support of both Democrats and the majority of Republicans, saying it is opposed by only a small radical right-wing faction.

Ukraine war latest: Biden says American support for Ukraine ‘can’t be allowed to be interrupted’
Key updates on Sept. 30-Oct. 1: * Biden: ‘We can’t allow American support for Ukraine to be interrupted’ * Sunak: No plans to send British troops to Ukraine * Fico wins Slovak election on pro-Russian, populist platform * Medvedev threatens Russia will seize more Ukrainian regions * Media: Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.