Ambassador: Ukraine in dialogue with most US House Speaker candidates

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is leading a constructive dialogue with most of the candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker following the recent ousting of Kevin McCarthy, Ukraine's Ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova said on Oct. 4.

Republican McCarthy was forced to resign earlier this week after 216 House lawmakers, including eight right-wingers from his own party, voted in favor of his removal.

Representative Matt Gaetz, part of a group of far-right conservatives in the Republican party who oppose increased military aid to Ukraine, brought forth the motion to oust the speaker.

The position now remains vacant, with Republican Patrick McHenry serving as an acting speaker.

Lawmakers of the Republican Party, which holds a slim majority in the House, said that they would need at least a week to choose McCarthy's replacement.

"Many names are already being actively discussed, such as Majority Leader (Steve) Scalise... who is next in the party's hierarchy after the speaker, as well as many others," Markarova wrote on social media.

"I can only say that we lead a good and constructive dialogue with the vast majority of potential candidates and their teams."

McCarthy's ousting followed a tense legislative battle over funding legislation to prevent a government shutdown.

While Congress managed to avert the shutdown by passing the bill at the last moment, the document did not include aid for Ukraine.

Democrats have immediately called for separate legislation to provide funds to Kyiv.

The White House voiced confidence that Ukraine funding will pass with the support of both Democrats and the majority of Republicans, saying it is opposed by only a small radical right-wing faction.