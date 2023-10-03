US Congress ousts McCarthy as speaker

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States House of Representatives voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from his role as speaker, CNN reported on Oct. 3.

The move follows a tense battle over funding legislation that nearly resulted in a government shutdown. Funding for Ukrainian military aid became a focal point of the legislative fight, with some House Republicans refusing to pass a bill that included funds for Ukraine.

McCarthy managed to avert a shutdown with a stopgap funding bill that did not include any Ukrainian aid.

In a White House released shortly after the House passed the bill, the administration suggested the lack of aid was a temporary measure.

"We fully expect (House) Speaker McCarthy—who has stated his support for funding to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal and unjustified war of aggression—will bring a separate bill to the floor shortly," the statement said.

Representative Matt Gaetz, part of a group of far-right conservatives in the Republican party who oppose increased military aid to Ukraine, brought forth the motion to oust McCarthy as speaker.

The motion passed by a vote of 216-210, with eight Republicans voting to remove McCarthy.

This is the first time a House speaker has lost their position due to successful passage of a motion to remove them.