US Congress ousts McCarthy as speaker

The United States House of Representatives voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from his role as speaker, CNN reported on Oct. 3.
The move follows a tense battle over funding legislation that nearly resulted in a government shutdown. Funding for Ukrainian military aid became a focal point of the legislative fight, with some House Republicans refusing to pass a bill that included funds for Ukraine.
McCarthy managed to avert a shutdown with a stopgap funding bill that did not include any Ukrainian aid.
In a White House released shortly after the House passed the bill, the administration suggested the lack of aid was a temporary measure.
"We fully expect (House) Speaker McCarthy—who has stated his support for funding to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal and unjustified war of aggression—will bring a separate bill to the floor shortly," the statement said.
Representative Matt Gaetz, part of a group of far-right conservatives in the Republican party who oppose increased military aid to Ukraine, brought forth the motion to oust McCarthy as speaker.
The motion passed by a vote of 216-210, with eight Republicans voting to remove McCarthy.
This is the first time a House speaker has lost their position due to successful passage of a motion to remove them.