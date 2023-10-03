Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
US Congress ousts McCarthy as speaker

by Abbey Fenbert October 4, 2023 1:14 AM 2 min read
Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. (Photo by Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States House of Representatives voted to remove Kevin McCarthy from his role as  speaker, CNN reported on Oct. 3.

The move follows a tense battle over funding legislation that nearly resulted in a government shutdown. Funding for Ukrainian military aid became a focal point of the legislative fight, with some House Republicans refusing to pass a bill that included funds for Ukraine.

McCarthy managed to avert a shutdown with a stopgap funding bill that did not include any Ukrainian aid.

In a White House released shortly after the House passed the bill, the administration suggested the lack of aid was a temporary measure.

"We fully expect (House) Speaker McCarthy—who has stated his support for funding to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s illegal and unjustified war of aggression—will bring a separate bill to the floor shortly," the statement said.

Representative Matt Gaetz, part of a group of far-right conservatives in the Republican party who oppose increased military aid to Ukraine, brought forth the motion to oust McCarthy as speaker.

The motion passed by a vote of 216-210, with eight Republicans voting to remove McCarthy.

This is the first time a House speaker has lost their position due to successful passage of a motion to remove them.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.