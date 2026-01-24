Belgorod under heavy fire in 'most massive' attack, Russian governor claims

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

The Russian city of Belgorod was hit on Jan. 24 by what regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov described as "the most massive" strike on the city, allegedly involving HIMARS.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties, Gladkov wrote, adding that there was damage to energy infrastructure and that emergency crews had been dispatched to assess the situation.

Gladkov added that a utility outbuilding caught fire and that falling debris also sparked a blaze in one of the city’s courtyards, while debris damaged the roofs of two homes in the village of Tavrovo.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these reports at the time of publication.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts and is regularly used as a staging area for Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory.

In September, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine would retaliate against Russia's energy sector if Moscow continued to target Kyiv's power grid.

Russia has ramped up its assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure in recent weeks, repeatedly targeting the country's power grid, gas facilities, and heating systems amid constant below freezing temperatures.