News Feed, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko
Belarusian political prisoner reportedly dies in custody

by Nate Ostiller February 20, 2024 5:55 PM 1 min read
An undated photo of Ihar Lednik, a Belarusian political prisoner who reportedly died behind bars, his former colleagues reported on Feb. 20, 2024. (Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya/Facebook)
Ihar Lednik, a member of the Belarusian Social Democratic Party (BSDP), reportedly died in prison, BSDP announced on Telegram on Feb. 20.

Repressions against opposition figures and dissenters escalated in Belarus following the 2020 presidential election, in which Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko certified his hold on power through electoral fraud and a violent crackdown.

According to the Viasna human rights group, Lednik is the fifth political prisoner to die behind bars in the last two years.

Lednik was sentenced to three years in prison in 2022 for allegedly "slandering" Lukashenko. His health subsequently declined in prison. According to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty's Belarusian service, the cause of death was cardiac arrest.

His former colleagues said Lednik was an outspoken opponent of the so-called union state between Belarus and Russia and Lukashenko's authoritarian regime.

Lednik also served as the co-chairman of the Belarusian Committee of Solidarity with Ukraine.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya commented on Lednik's death, saying, "It is an incredible injustice and tragedy that the regime is killing Belarusians in prison who wanted to change the life of their country for the better."

Author: Nate Ostiller
