Bad weather in Ukraine leads to floods, power outages, traffic issues

by Martin Fornusek November 27, 2023 9:01 AM 1 min read
Emergency services preparing to tow a vehicle stranded due to bad weather conditions on Nov. 26, 2023. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Telegram)
Storms, strong wind, and heavy rain and snowfall in much of Ukraine on Nov. 26-27 led to floods, power outages, and traffic problems.

Over 2,000 settlements in 15 oblasts have been left without power supply as of the morning of Nov. 27, the state grid operator Ukrenergo said on Telegram.

Heavy winds at a speed of 144 km/h were recorded in Crimea overnight, leaving four people injured and one missing, Krym.Realii reported.

Dozens of settlements on the occupied peninsula were reportedly left without electricity. Several rivers have flooded, leading to evacuations of residents, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel wrote.

Storms and floods have reportedly also reached the Sea of Azov and the occupied city of Berdiansk, according to local Telegram channels.

Several roads in Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts were closed due to heavy snow and low visibility, and trucks were prohibited from entering Kyiv.

Emergency services provided assistance to drivers dealing with bad weather conditions 62 times in Odesa Oblast, 19 times in Kirovohrad Oblast, and 14 times in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Russia launches record number of drones against Ukraine on Holodomor Memorial Day
Russia launched a record number of drones into Ukraine over the course of six hours on Holodomor Memorial Day on Nov. 25. According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, “this was the largest drone attack since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.”
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran
Author: Martin Fornusek
