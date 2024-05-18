Skip to content
Authorities: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 2, injure 1

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 18, 2024 5:55 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Russian attacks against the villages of Tiahynka and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast killed two people and wounded another one, regional authorities reported on May 18.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian forces hit Tiahynka in the Beryslav district using a tank, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram. The attack reportedly killed a 67-year-old man who was outside at the time of the attack.

Russia’s military also struck Stanislav with a drone, killing a man and wounding a woman, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on May 17 injured five people, Prokudin reported earlier.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
2:58 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 44 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 17. At least 183 explosions were reported in Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours.
