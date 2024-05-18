Authorities: Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast kill 2, injure 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against the villages of Tiahynka and Stanislav in Kherson Oblast killed two people and wounded another one, regional authorities reported on May 18.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian forces hit Tiahynka in the Beryslav district using a tank, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram. The attack reportedly killed a 67-year-old man who was outside at the time of the attack.

Russia’s military also struck Stanislav with a drone, killing a man and wounding a woman, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast overnight and on May 17 injured five people, Prokudin reported earlier.