Authorities: 3 injured in Russian attack on relief center in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russian troops struck a relief center in a village in Kherson Oblast on the morning of March 23, wounding three people, the regional administration reported.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River in the fall 2022 counteroffensive.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Two Russian first-person-view (FPV) drones hit the relief center in the Novooleksandrivka community in the Beryslav district of Kherson Oblast, according to the regional authorities.

Such centers are known in Ukraine as "invincibility centers."

As a result of the attack, two women aged 74 and 61 were wounded, and a 54-year-old man suffered a mine-explosive injury and a head injury, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration said on Telegram.

Russia hit the city of Kherson and around 20 other settlements in the region overnight and on March 22, killing one person and wounding another three, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported early on March 23.