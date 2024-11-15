Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Business, Russia, Austria, Gazprom, oil and gas
Edit post

Austria's OMV secures $243 million arbitral award for Gazprom's irregular German gas supplies

by Olena Goncharova November 15, 2024 7:47 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Gazprom Neft filling station is seen in Moscow. (Vlad Karkov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Austrian integrated oil and gas company OMV announced on Nov. 13 that it had secured an arbitral award from the International Chamber of Commerce exceeding $243 million (230 million euros).

This ruling relates to irregularities in German gas supplies provided by Gazprom. OMV noted that the award, which includes interest and costs, will help offset the financial losses it suffered in 2022.

The company anticipates that its contract with Gazprom Export, a subsidiary of the Russian energy giant, could worsen, potentially resulting in a halt to gas supply. To mitigate the impact, OMV confirmed plans to offset claims against invoices under its Austrian gas supply contract with Gazprom Export.

OMV estimates that the potentially affected gas volume for Austria's Virtual Trading Point could reach up to 7,400 megawatt-hours. Despite the possible disruption, the company assured customers that it would deliver the full contracted gas volumes. "We have been preparing for a possible supply disruption for a long time. In any case, our country's gas supply is secure. Our gas storage facilities are full," Austrian Energy Minister Leonore Gewessler said on X.

In May, OMV cautioned that Gazprom's gas supplies might face suspension due to a court ruling, although it did not specify the case. Back in April, Gazprom had taken steps to block OMV from pursuing international arbitration by appealing to a Russian court.

Gazprom becomes Russia’s least profitable company in 2023, Forbes reports
In the meantime, Gazprom’s net cash flow from operating activities increased by 5% to $242 billion in 2023.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.