Russian attacks kill 2, injure 19 over past day

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts during the past day, killing two people and injuring 19 more, local officials reported early on July 31.

Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts came under attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, one civilian was killed and seven were wounded, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

One person was killed in the village of Predtechyne, five people were injured in Kostiantynivka, and two more were wounded in Toretsk, the governor reported.

Russian attacks damaged dozens of private houses and other civilian sites across the oblast, Kyrylenko added.

In Kharkiv Oblast, one person died and four were injured in Russian attacks, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces hit the city of Kharkiv around midnight with S-300 missiles, starting a fire at a commercial building and injuring a 61-year-old security guard. Russia also launched an S-300 missile against the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district but left no causalities, the governor clarified.

In the village of Shyikivka in the Izium district, Russian strikes damaged a residential building, killing a 74-year-old woman and injuring a 53-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man, Syniehubov informed.

The governor reported that in the town of Vovchansk in the Chuhuiv district, four residential buildings were damaged in the attacks and a 84-year-old man was wounded.

In Kherson Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Mykolaiv Oblast, an 84-year-old woman was injured in the strike against the Kutsurub community, Governor Vitalii Kim said. The attack also damaged a residential building and agricultural machinery, he added.

One person was injured in Sumy Oblast during the past day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

Russian attacks against the Krasnopillia community injured a civilian and damaged three private buildings and several other civilian objects, the local officials specified.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a 48-year-old resident of Mala Tokmachka was wounded and hospitalized due to Russian strikes, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

According to the governor, there were also nine cases of property damage reported across the oblast.

During the previous day, Russian attacks were recorded also in Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk oblasts but local officials reported no casualties.