Russia strikes hospital in Nikopol, kills civilian

Russian forces attacked the city of Nikopol with artillery on Aug. 8, damaging a hospital and killing a 50-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

"Doctors fought for his life to the last. Unfortunately, they failed to save the wounded man," Lysak wrote on his Telegram.

Garages, cars, and power lines were also damaged in the strike, according to the governor.

Nikopol, just across from Russian-occupied Enerhodar and the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, is a regular target of Russian attacks.

On Aug. 1, a 40-year-old woman and her 72-year-old mother were killed during a Russian artillery attack.

The Russian army regularly fires on the civilian infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, targeting hospitals, among other facilities.

A recent Russian missile attack on Kharkiv damaged the clinic, killing one person and injuring 12 others, including an eight-month-old baby.