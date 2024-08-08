Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, Glide Bomb, War, Ukraine
Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast kills 2, injures 11

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 8, 2024 11:08 PM 1 min read
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Selydove in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 8, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
A Russian glide bomb attack on the town of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast killed two civilians and injured 11 others, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on Aug. 8.

The front line has inched closer to Selydove since Russia took Avdiivka in February and continues its advance towards the nearby city of Pokrovsk. Selydove is currently located less than 10 kilometers from the front line.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said that Russian troops used a FAB-500, an air-dropped bomb weighing 500 kilograms, at around 6 p.m. local time. Two men died of their injuries.

The attack damaged 20 high-rise buildings, six administrative buildings, and three businesses. A child born in 2019 was among the wounded, Filashkin said.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened into a violation of the laws and customs of war, the Prosecutor General's Office said

An earlier guided aerial bomb attack on Selydove killed two people and injured three others on June 21. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 15 over past day
A “targeted” Russian drone attack also struck a department of the State Emergency Service in Nikopol, damaging a service car and the fire station but inflicting no casualties, the Interior Ministry said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

