At least 3 killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

At least three people have been killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 15.

Russia launched 83 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 55 drones. At least 25 drones reached their targets, striking 12 locations, with fallen debris reported at three locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks struck critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas, damaging two apartment buildings, six private houses, a gas pipeline, and private vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured seven others over the past day, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out 658 strikes on 33 settlements across the oblast, including the city of Zaporizhzhia.

The State Emergency Service (DSNS) said that Russia also attacked Odesa. As a result of the strike, railway infrastructure was damaged, and during a repeated attack, A fuel tank caught fire, leading to a fuel spill and fire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that over the past week, Russia launched around 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided bombs, and 50 missiles, nearly all of them ballistic, at Ukraine. Zelensky said Russia continues to deliberately target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including power generation facilities, substations, and the power grid, while also striking residential areas.