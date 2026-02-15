KI logo
War

At least 3 killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day

2 min read
Avatar
by Tania Myronyshena
At least 3 killed, 15 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day
Firefighters of Ukraine’s State Emergency Service (DSNS) extinguish a large-scale fire following a Russian overnight attack on Odesa on Feb. 15 (DSNS/Telegram)

At least three people have been killed and 15 others injured in Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past day, local authorities said on Feb. 15.

Russia launched 83 drones at Ukraine overnight, the Air Force said. Ukrainian air defenses shot down or suppressed 55 drones. At least 25 drones reached their targets, striking 12 locations, with fallen debris reported at three locations.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks killed two people and injured five others over the past day, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. The attacks struck critical and social infrastructure as well as residential areas, damaging two apartment buildings, six private houses, a gas pipeline, and private vehicles.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian attacks killed one person and injured seven others over the past day, local authorities reported. Russian forces carried out 658 strikes on 33 settlements across the oblast, including the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Become a member – go ad‑free

The State Emergency Service (DSNS) said that Russia also attacked Odesa. As a result of the strike, railway infrastructure was damaged, and during a repeated attack, A fuel tank caught fire, leading to a fuel spill and fire.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 15 that over the past week, Russia launched around 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided bombs, and 50 missiles, nearly all of them ballistic, at Ukraine. Zelensky said Russia continues to deliberately target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, including power generation facilities, substations, and the power grid, while also striking residential areas.

read also

Why Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy grid aren’t ‘revenge’ for Kyiv’s deep strike campaign
After its largest winter mass attack on Feb. 3, Russia’s Defense Ministry said the strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure were carried out “in response to terrorist attacks by Kyiv on civilian objects” in Russia. Some state media described the attack as “another act of retribution.” It’s an old story — the first mass Russian strike on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in October 2022 was framed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as retaliation for Kyiv’s first successful strike against the
The Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena

RussiaUkraineCasualtiesRussian attack
Avatar
Tania Myronyshena

Reporter

Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Sunday, February 15
Saturday, February 14
Show More

Editors' Picks