At least 14 killed, 71 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over past day as Russian drone kills 2 children in park

At least 14 people were killed and 71 others injured across Ukraine over the past day, as Russia killed at least two children in a drone strike on a park in Kharkiv Oblast, regional authorities said on Oct. 19 to 20.

Six people, including two children, were killed in a Russian drone strike on a park in Nova Vodolaha, Kharkiv Oblast. A one-year-old girl called Anhelina was killed instantly in her stroller. Her mother, Inna Mariukhna, died of her injuries in hospital. Images of the little girl, lying dead in her push-chair, circulated on Ukrainian social media, sparking outrage after President Donald Trump told reporters at almost the same time that, "Russia, frankly, has been fine on Ukraine."

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack an "absolute atrocity," and called on his allies to support Ukraine with more air defenses. He also explicitly warned against striking deals with Russia and easing sanctions at this moment.

Another person was injured in the town of Chuhuyiv in north-eastern Kharkiv Oblast over the past day, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said, bringing the total to six killed and 16 injured in the Oblast. Russia also struck residential buildings and powerlines with missiles and drones, the governor added.

On the night of Oct. 20, Russia attacked Ukraine with 165 Shahed-type and other drones, 105 of them jet-powered, Ukraine's Air Force said. The Air Force said it shot down or suppressed 115 Russian Shahed-type and other drones, 73 of them jet-powered, across 30 locations.

In eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed while eight others were injured in Russian attacks on the front-line cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, as well as in the villages of Ocheretyne and Dmytro-Daryivka over the past day, regional governor Vadym Filashkin said. While Russian attacks damaged private houses, cars, and administrative buildings, a strike on the village of Starovarvarivka also damaged the local church, the governor added.

In Kyiv, at least one person was killed and six people were injured after a Russian drone struck early morning commuter traffic in the Holosiivskyi District, according to Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian attacks on Obukhiv District killed three people and injured six, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

In southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the past day, Russia carried out 848 attacks on 52 settlements of the region, killing one and injuring five people in the attacks, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said. The attacks were carried out by Russian artillery, UAVs, MLRS, and air strikes, the governor reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a Russian attack on an industrial enterprise in Kryvyi Rih on Oct. 19 killed two people and injured eight others, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said. Another attack on a warehouse in Dnipro injured four people on the morning of Oct. 20, the governor added.

In southern Kherson Oblast, Russian attacks injured 18 people, including a child, regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin said. Russian forces targeted 36 settlements across the region with artillery fire, drones, and air strikes, he said.

Due to Russian attacks, Ukraine's state-owned electricity operator reported power outages in twelve of Ukraine's regions on Oct. 20.

"There are new power outages in the Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Lviv, Odesa, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Zaporizhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions in the morning," Ukrenergo said.

Vinnytsia Oblast Governor Nataliia Zabolotna said on Oct. 20 that Russia continues its mass attack on energy infrastructure. She added that energy workers were trying to restore light to people's homes.

In northwestern Zhytomyr Oblast, for three days running, the Russian forces continued their attempts to destroy energy facilities and railway infrastructure, regional governor Vitalii Bunechko said.

In northwestern Volyn Oblast, Russian drone attacks left several settlements without electricity, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said. The cities of Kovel and Lutsk were hit hardest, with damage reported to critical and civilian infrastructure.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state grid operator, reported that as a result of the attack, power outages occurred in 12 regions.