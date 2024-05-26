Skip to content
Argentina to join coalition for the return of kidnapped Ukrainian children

by Abbey Fenbert May 26, 2024 8:15 AM 2 min read
A Ukrainian delegation visits Argentina to discuss the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported to Russia. (President's Office)
Argentina plans to join the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children forcibly deported from Russia, the President's Office announced on May 25.

At least 19,500 Ukrainian children have been confirmed as abducted by Russia since the start of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and less than 400 have been returned home, according to the Ukrainian government's Children of War database.

A Ukrainian delegation, headed by presidential adviser Daria Herasymchuk, visited Argentina as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA project. The visit was organized by Ukraine's foreign ministry.

Herasymchuk was joined by Ukraine's Ambassador to Argentina Yurii Klymenko. The delegation met with representatives from the Argentine government and National Congress, along with representatives from EU member states, the local Ukrainian community, educators, experts, and journalists.

"Argentina's voice must sound confidently in the coalition of countries, because you have your own traumatic memories and lost childhood destinies," Herasymchuk said.

"By joining efforts to save kidnapped Ukrainian children in order to fulfill the 4th point of the Peace Formula proposed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the countries of the world will be able to create a new, effective system for protecting children around the world together."

Argentina said it hopes to join the international coalition for the return of Ukrainian children in the near future, and that legislators have already submitted a draft declaration to parliament regarding membership in the coalition.

In March, it was reported that Argentina's president, Javier Milei, may visit Kyiv in June, making it the first visit by a South American leader to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

Ombudsman: 13 more children return to Ukraine from Russia with Qatar’s assistance
Qatar acts as a mediator between Ukraine and Russia to bring back Ukrainian children illegally held by Russia.
The Kyiv IndependentRachel Amran

Author: Abbey Fenbert
