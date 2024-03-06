Media: Argentina's president plans visit to Kyiv in June

This audio is created with AI assistance

Argentina's President Javier Milei may visit Kyiv this June as part of a broader European tour in a sign of support for Ukraine, the Infobae news portal reported on March 5.

Despite his reputation for eccentric, radical political views and a personal character that has drawn comparisons to former U.S. President Donald Trump, Milei has repeatedly expressed firm support for Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of Russian aggression.

Infobae's story was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Milei's official account, indicating that the visit is indeed being planned.

This would be the first visit by a South American leader to Ukraine since the outbreak of the full-scale war and one of the few trips made to the besieged country by a Latin American leader. Guatemala's then-President Alejandro Giammattei visited Kyiv as the first Latin American head of state in 2022.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Argentina last December to attend Milei's inauguration. On the occasion of the visit, the two leaders held a meeting in Buenos Aires, during which Zelensky thanked Milei for his "personal energy in support of Ukraine."

Milei's planned tour is expected to also include a visit to Spain, France, and Germany, Infobae wrote.