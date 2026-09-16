Angelina Jolie visited Kharkiv during 3rd wartime trip to Ukraine in August

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie visited Kharkiv during a late-August trip to Ukraine, she confirmed on Sept. 16, as Russia continues to intensify attacks across the country.

Jolie has previously visited Ukraine twice since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, meeting civilians affected by the war and visiting front-line cities.

During her latest trip, she met with Ukrainian teachers and coaches who continue teaching and training children despite relentless Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"Kharkiv sits close to the Russian border and is hit almost daily, so classrooms have been built inside metro stations. Other schools are fully underground, where young children learn to read three stories deep," the actress said in her Instagram post.

Jolie visited a sports studio in North Saltivka, one of the Kharkiv neighborhoods hardest hit by Russian attacks, where young athletes continue to train. She also visited Aza Nizi Maza, an inclusive art studio for children.

"I saw children with learning disabilities create incredible art freely," Jolie said.

During her trip, she traveled to the Carpathians, where she met women who have raised their children alone while campaigning for their husbands' release from Russian captivity.

Separately, Jolie said she paid her respects to the family of Oleksii Yukov, head of Platsdarm, a group that carries out dangerous body recovery missions in eastern Ukraine. Yukov was killed during an exhumation mission near the front line in early August.

Beyond Kharkiv, other Ukrainian cities were mentioned in social media reports as stops on Jolie's trip.

Several Telegram channels claimed on Aug. 29-30 that Jolie had also visited Lviv in western Ukraine and Kremenchuk in central Poltava Oblast, sharing photos that purportedly showed the actress.

Staryi Mlyn (Old Mill), a restaurant in the western city of Ternopil, also shared CCTV footage from Aug. 29, showing a woman resembling Jolie entering the venue.

"Angelina Jolie tasted dishes at Staryi Mlyn that capture the true taste of Ukraine: tradition, generosity, and a love for our cuisine," the restaurant said in a social media post on Aug. 30.

Jolie has previously visited Ukraine in spring 2022 and fall 2025. During her trip last year, she visited the southern cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv, which are frequently targeted by Russian attacks.

At that visit, she was shown how medical and educational institutions have been relocated underground and how roads are covered with protective netting to shield civilians from near-daily Russian drone attacks.