Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Albania, Ukraine, Security agreements, Military aid, War, Davos
Edit post

Albania signs 10-year security cooperation agreement with Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat January 21, 2025 11:46 PM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania, on Feb. 28, 2024.
This audio is created with AI assistance

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21.

The wide-ranging agreement includes cooperation between the two countries in areas including defense, intelligence sharing, cyber security, nuclear safety, as well as mutual support for each others accession into the European Union, among other topics.

"Albania reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders as of 1991," the agreement reads, adding that the document does not "substitute for Ukraine’s future membership in NATO."

"Albania has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion and it will continue its support throughout the ten-year term of the agreement," Zelensky wrote on X. "I am grateful to Albania for supporting our European integration path, strengthening our positions on the battlefield, and bringing us closer to a just and lasting peace for Ukraine."

As Albania's military support for Ukraine continues, the agreement notes that Albania will "continue to support Ukraine in the same way as in 2022-2024."

The agreement also committed Albania into its participation in the fighter jet coalition, an allied initiative helping Ukraine acquire U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets and the necessary training.

"Albania will make its contribution to the fighter jet coalition by providing English language training for Ukrainian pilots and technicians," the agreement reads.

Albania, a member of NATO, previously signed a joint cooperation agreement with Ukraine in February 2024.

A few days prior on Jan. 19, Tirana opened its first embassy in Ukraine, establishing the country's first permanent diplomatic mission in Kyiv since the two countries entered into diplomatic relations in 1993.

Ukraine-Russia peace deal would require at least 200,000 peacekeepers, Zelensky says
At least 200,000 European soldiers would be required to serve as peacekeepers on Ukraine’s eastern front for a peace deal to be enforced, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 21.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat

Author: Dmytro Basmat
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:04 AM  (Updated: )

Trump pauses US foreign development aid for 90 days, orders review.

In the executive order, Donald Trump wrote that "the United States foreign aid industry and bureaucracy are not aligned with American interests and in many cases antithetical to American values," without mentioning specific examples.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.