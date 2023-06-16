Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
US Air National Guardsman responsible for leaked Pentagon files indicted for 'mishandling secrets'

by Haley Zehrung June 16, 2023 6:34 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. federal grand jury indicted Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira on June 15, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Teixeira, age 21, was arrested on April 13 in relation to a massive U.S. intelligence leak.

The leak exposed numerous reports about Ukraine and its war effort: The documents detail the strength of Ukraine’s counteroffensive buildup, Ukraine’s approaching vulnerability to air attacks, the state of the Russian military, Russia’s attempts to solicit weapons from some countries, how the U.S. surveils foes and allies and many more.

Officials in the U.S. largely treated the leak as genuine while Ukraine tried to downplay its importance, warning of Russian propaganda.

Teixeira posted a trove of secret intelligence reports and other sensitive documents on  Discord, an online social platform, from where they slowly made their way through multiple chat rooms and then to other social media and the internet at large.

He was indicted on six counts of retaining and transmitting classified national defense information.

"Teixeira is charged with sharing information with users on a social media platform he knew were not entitled to receive it. In doing so, he is alleged to have violated U.S. law and endangered our national security," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The airman could face up to 60 years in prison. The case is still being investigated by the FBI, and there is not yet an official sentence.

NYT: US federal investigators arrest suspect allegedly linked to intelligence leak
U.S. federal investigators arrested a 21-year-old Air National Guardsman on April 13, believed to be in connection with the massive U.S. military intelligence leak, the New York Times reported. The New York Times has identified the suspect as Jack Teixeira, a member of the intelligence wing of the M…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Haley Zehrung
