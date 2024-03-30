Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 9 of the 12 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on March 30.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russian forces also launched four S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles onto Donetsk Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launches.

The drones were intercepted over Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts.

According to Suspilne, drone fragments reportedly fell on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast causing a fire near a grain elevator. No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the drone attacks.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on March 29, Ukraine’s air defense downed 58 Russian drone and 26 missles launched at Ukraine during its large-scale attack on nearly every region of Ukraine.

In response to the attacks, Poland scrambled fighter jets to protect Polish airspace as a precautionary measure.