Air Force: Ukraine downs 9 drones overnight

by Dmytro Basmat March 30, 2024 7:35 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A kamikaze drone hit a military base in Tiraspol, in the Russian-controlled Moldovan region of Transnistria, local Telegram channel "Pervyi Prydnestrovskyi" claimed on March 17.
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed 9 of the 12 Shahed-type drones that Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on March 30.

The drones were launched from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

Russian forces also launched four S-300 surface-to-air guided missiles onto Donetsk Oblast. No information was provided by the Air Force as to the outcome of the missile launches.

The drones were intercepted over Kherson, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts.

According to Suspilne, drone fragments reportedly fell on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast causing a fire near a grain elevator. No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the drone attacks.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on March 29, Ukraine’s air defense downed 58 Russian drone and 26 missles launched at Ukraine during its large-scale attack on nearly every region of Ukraine.

In response to the attacks, Poland scrambled fighter jets to protect Polish airspace as a precautionary measure.

Russia launches large-scale attack against Ukraine, 6 civilians injured in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russia launched another large-scale attack against Ukrainian cities in the early hours of March 29. Russian forces targeted nearly every region of Ukraine, including the far-western Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
Author: Dmytro Basmat
News Feed

2:28 AM

Russia attacks 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked nine border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 29, firing 25 times and causing at least 92 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
10:34 PM

Ukraine puts Transnistria's chief negotiator on wanted list.

Interior Ministry put Vitaly Ignatiev, the chief negotiator for Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region, on the wanted list in Ukraine. The corresponding publication appeared on the Interior Ministry's database tracing non March 29.
