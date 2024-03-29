Poland scrambles jets during Russian missile attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

Polish and other allied aircraft were scrambled on March 29 in response to reports of a massive Russian missile attack against Ukraine, the Operational Command of Poland's Armed Forces announced.

Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russia had launched multiple waves of missiles overnight and that an aerial alert was in effect throughout the country.

Explosions have been reported in multiple cities, including Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk, at the time of this publication.

"Tonight, intensive long-range aviation activity of the Russian Federation is observed, related to missile strikes carried out against objects located on Ukrainian territory," Poland's Operational Command said on X.

"All necessary procedures to ensure the safety of Polish airspace have been activated."

A Russian cruise missile entered Polish airspace for approximately 39 seconds during a major missile and drone attack against Ukraine on March 24. The Polish military said it did not shoot down the plane because doing so would pose a risk to local civilians.

A Russian missile previously violated Polish airspace during a mass attack against Ukraine on Dec. 29, 2023.