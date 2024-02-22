Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 8 drones overnight

by Olena Goncharova February 22, 2024 7:34 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Ukrainian air defense units destroyed eight of the 10 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on Feb. 22.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and one Kh-31P supersonic anti-radiation missile was launched from the Black Sea, according to the report.

The weapons were intercepted over Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported at the time of the publication. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 21, Ukraine’s air defense downed 13 drones and one Russian missile.  

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Earlier, Russian forces shelled three communities along the Sumy Oblast border. The attacks caused at least 33 reported explosions in the area.

Ukraine war latest: BBC reports Ukrainian HIMARS strike in occupied Donetsk Oblast kills dozens of Russian troops
Key updates on Feb. 21: * BBC reports Ukrainian HIMARS strike in occupied Donetsk Oblast kills dozens of Russian troops * Reuters: Iran supplies ‘hundreds of ballistic missiles’ to Russia * Russia used 2 Zircon hypersonic missiles in Feb. 7 attack, expert says * Report: North Korean missiles us…
Author: Olena Goncharova
11:34 PM

Bloomberg: Seizure of frozen Russian assets legal, experts say.

A letter signed by international legal experts argues that the seizure of frozen Russian central bank assets to aid Ukraine would be lawful given Russia's "ongoing breach of the most fundamental rules of international law," Bloomberg reported on Feb. 21.
9:04 PM

Reuters: EU to remove Yandex co-founder from Russian sanctions list.

EU countries agreed to remove Arkady Volozh, co-founder of Russia's most popular search engine Yandex, from the list of sanctions against entities and individuals associated with Russia's war against Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 21, citing three unnamed sources familiar with the discussions.
