Air Force: Ukraine downs 8 drones overnight

Ukrainian air defense units destroyed eight of the 10 Shahed drones Russia launched overnight, the Air Force reported on Feb. 22.

The drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, and one Kh-31P supersonic anti-radiation missile was launched from the Black Sea, according to the report.

The weapons were intercepted over Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts. No casualties or damages to civilian infrastructure were reported at the time of the publication. Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force were involved in repelling the air attacks.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 21, Ukraine’s air defense downed 13 drones and one Russian missile.

Ukrainian authorities have continuously expected Russian attacks over the course of the winter, with Moscow focusing on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and other civilian sites.

Earlier, Russian forces shelled three communities along the Sumy Oblast border. The attacks caused at least 33 reported explosions in the area.