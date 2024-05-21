Air Force: Ukraine downs 28 of 29 Russian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 28 of the 29 Shahed-type attack drones launched during a Russian attack overnight on May 21, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk said.

The drones were reportedly launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Sea of Azov, from Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea, and from Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Aircraft, missile and electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the drones over Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Kherson, and Kirovohrad oblasts, Oleshchuk said.

The fragments of drones damaged two houses, a garage, and a mini-bus in the city of Kharkiv overnight, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

The aftermath of Russia's overnight attack on the city of Kharkiv on May 21, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram) The aftermath of Russia's overnight attack on the city of Kharkiv on May 21, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)

A 61-year-old man and two women aged 69 and 72 reportedly suffered from shock.

A Russian morning missile attack on transport infrastructure in Kharkiv injured a 53-year-old man, according to the governor.

Drone attacks are a daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. In recent months, Russia has intensified attacks against Ukraine's energy infrastructure, launching massive drone and missile strikes targeting critical facilities.