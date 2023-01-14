Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia's War Human Story Company News
Air Force: Ukraine downs 25 out of 38 Russian missiles on Jan. 14

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 14, 2023 7:32 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that the country's air defense had shot down 25 out of 38 missiles launched by Russia in its latest mass attack on Jan. 14.

According to the report, Ukraine downed 18 cruise missiles, including the Kh-101/Kh-555 and Kalibr missiles, launched from the air and the sea. Seven guided air missiles Kh-59 were also shot down, the Air Force said.

The air defense was working in the center, south, east, and west of Ukraine, according to the Air Force.

Russia launched cruise missiles around 1 p.m. with strategic bombers Tu-95 from the Caspian Sea and Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.

Russia also used Su-35 jet fighters to launch missiles over Ukraine, as well as Tu-22 bombers, allegedly used to launch a missile on Dnipro.

Russia’s 10th mass missile strike targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since Oct. 10 hit a nine-story apartment building in Dnipro city, killing at least five people and injuring 39, including seven children, according to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.

Critical infrastructure was hit in six oblasts, causing emergency power outages in most Ukrainian regions, according to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Explosions were reported in at least 10 Ukrainian regions, such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, and Odesa oblasts.

Local authorities reported that air defense was downing Russian missiles in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Russia's 10th mass missile strike on Ukraine kills civilians, hits critical infrastructure
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
