Energy Minister: Russia's Jan. 14 mass missile strike hits energy infrastructure in 6 oblasts

According to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, energy infrastructure was hit in six Ukrainian oblasts as Russia unleashed its 10th mass missile attack across Ukraine in the afternoon of Jan. 14.



They include facilities in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Vinnytsia oblasts, according to the minister.

The attack caused emergency power outages in most of Ukraine's regions, Halushchenko said. At least five people were killed in the city of Dnipro.

Ukraine's largest private energy company DTEK reported that the attack hit two of its thermal power plants, one of which "stopped producing electricity."

DTEK did not specify the locations of its facilities but said they had previously been hit multiple times. There were no casualties at the sites, DTEK added.

According to DTEK, Jan. 14 marks Russia's 26th attack on its energy facilities.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

