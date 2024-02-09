Air Force: Ukraine downs 10 drones overnight.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian air defense destroyed 10 of the 16 Shahed-type drones Russia launched from the Cape of Chauda in occupied Crimea and Russia's Kursk region, the Air Force reported on Feb. 9.

From the onset of the full-scale invasion, the Russian military has utilized Crimea and other occupied territories in Ukraine as launch sites for missiles and other weapons targeting Ukraine.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force downed the attack drones over Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts.

After midnight, Russian forces launched several drone strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Zmiiv community in Kharkiv Oblast, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said via his official Telegram channel. The drone strike damaged several residential buildings, a three-story building of a recreation center, and a canteen.

First responders put out fires caused by the attack in a hotel building, and a restaurant's summer terrace. One civilian was injured in the attack and was treated by the medics on the spot.