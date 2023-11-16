Skip to content
Air Force: Ukraine downs 16 out of 18 Russian attack drones launched overnight

by Elsa Court November 16, 2023 11:51 AM 1 min read
Fragments of the Iranian drone Shahed-136 (Russia named Geran 2), displayed in Kyiv on Aug. 24, 2023. (Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down 16 of the 18 Shahed "kamikaze" drones and one missile launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on Nov. 16.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, and units of mobile fire groups were used to down the weapons, the Air Force said.

The Kh-59 missile was downed on the evening of Nov. 15 over Poltava Oblast.

Russia also attacked civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast with S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, but no victims were reported, according to the Air Force.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov said that an educational building and a residential building were damaged by a S-300 strike on the city of Chuhuiv at around midnight.

Zelensky: ‘Ukrainian sky shield more powerful compared to last year’
President Volodymyr Zelensky said that states like the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Norway, Italy, Romania, Sweden, the Netherlands, Czechia, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, the Baltic countries, and others have assisted Ukraine in building up its air defense capabilities.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Elsa Court
