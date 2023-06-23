Air Force: Ukraine downs 13 cruise missiles, 1 drone overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces shot down all 13 cruise missiles and one reconnaissance drone launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported on June 23.

Four TU-95 bombers fired 13 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from the Caspian Sea against a military airfield in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. All of them were destroyed by Ukraine's air defense, mostly over the targeted oblast, according to the Air Force.

Based on the reports by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, the air attack took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. local time.

The military also eliminated one reconnaissance drone of an unspecified type, the Air Force said.