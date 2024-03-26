Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Shahed drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all 12 kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said in its morning update on March 26.

In a post on Telegram, the Air Force said the drones had been launched from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea along with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of Donetsk Oblast.

The Air Force did mention whether it had intercepted the missiles.

“The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions,” the post reads.

“All 12 (drones) were shot down. Thanks for the successful combat work!”

The attack came a few hours after Kyiv was once again targeted by Russian missiles, with air defenses intercepting two over the city on the morning of March 25.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that debris from an intercepted missile had fallen in the city’s Pechersk district, damaging a non-residential building.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said that out of the 10 victims, two people were wounded and hospitalized, and the remaining eight people suffered from shock.