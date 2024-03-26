Skip to content
News Feed, Drones, Air Force, Ukraine, Air defense, Russia's war
Edit post

Air Force: Ukraine downs 12 Shahed drones overnight

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 26, 2024 8:35 AM 2 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. (Ukraine's Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine shot down all 12 kamikaze drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said in its morning update on March 26.

In a post on Telegram, the Air Force said the drones had been launched from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea along with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the direction of Donetsk Oblast.

The Air Force did mention whether it had intercepted the missiles.

“The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions,” the post reads.

“All 12 (drones) were shot down. Thanks for the successful combat work!”

The attack came a few hours after Kyiv was once again targeted by Russian missiles, with air defenses intercepting two over the city on the morning of March 25.

Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that debris from an intercepted missile had fallen in the city’s Pechersk district, damaging a non-residential building.

The Kyiv City Military Administration said that out of the 10 victims, two people were wounded and hospitalized, and the remaining eight people suffered from shock.

Missiles hit Kyiv seconds after air raid alert, leaving people no time to shelter
“Masha is safe. And we now have a terrace,” Andrii Petrus, a barista, said while pouring coffee into a paper cup. The coffee shop he was working in had its window frames blown out by the explosion following yet another Russian missile attack on Kyiv — a third over the
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

6:51 AM

ISW: Kremlin's blaming of Ukraine for Moscow terrorist attack risks Russian security.

The Kremlin appears to have prioritized the strategic value of blaming Ukraine for the March 22 Crocus City Hall attack over potential internal security risks and civilian casualties stemming from its failure to effectively address the terrorist threat within its borders, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its recent report.
3:56 AM

Russia attacks 4 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on March 25, firing five times and causing at least 11 explosions. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
