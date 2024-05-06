Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 5. More than 22 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Esman came under fire.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, mines, and drone attacks.

No casualties were reported.

During the early hours of May 6, the Sumy Military Administration reported that Russian forces had carried out drone attacks on the region's energy infrastructure, leading to partial blackouts in the area.

Sumy Oblast lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents of vulnerable border communities endure daily attacks launched by nearby Russian forces. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

An attack against the region on April 29 damaged a school in Yampil.