Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran May 6, 2024 7:33 AM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked six communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on May 5. More than 22 explosions were recorded.

The communities of Khotin, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, and Esman came under fire.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, mines, and drone attacks.

No casualties were reported.

During the early hours of May 6, the Sumy Military Administration reported that Russian forces had carried out drone attacks on the region's energy infrastructure, leading to partial blackouts in the area.

Sumy Oblast lies along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents of vulnerable border communities endure daily attacks launched by nearby Russian forces. Russian attacks against the region have become increasingly destructive in recent weeks, killing and injuring civilians.

An attack against the region on April 29 damaged a school in Yampil.

Ukraine war latest: US aid will help launch counteroffensive in 2025, Sullivan says
Key developments on May 4-5: * Zelensky: Ukraine open to all-for-all POW exchange * 150,000 Russian soldiers killed during full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Paris says * FT: US aid to Ukraine will help Ukraine launch counteroffensive in 2025, Sullivan says * Russian glide bomb attack injures 15 i…
Author: Rachel Amran
9:58 PM

Russian attacks in Kharkiv Oblast kill 1, injure 2.

Shelling in the village of Monachynivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Kupiansk district caused a fire at a house, killing an 88-year-old woman and injuring a 34-year-old man. A resident of the village of Kivsharivka was also injured in an attack.
8:50 PM

Official: Russia hits power plant in Donetsk Oblast.

Russian forces struck the Sloviansk Thermal Power Plant in Donetsk Oblast with five heavy artillery rockets, damaging several sites at the power plant, deputy head of Mykolaivka City Military Administration Volodymyr Proskunin said on May 5.
