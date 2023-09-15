Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Russia tried to destroy Ukrainian bombers in overnight strike

by Martin Fornusek September 15, 2023 11:25 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian Air Force Sukhoi Su-24MR tactical bomber, 30 July 2014. (Source: Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian overnight drone strike on Sept. 15 was targeting Ukrainian bombers in response to an attack against a Russian shipyard in Sevastopol earlier this week, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said.

On Sept. 13, Sevastopol's Sevmorzavod Shipyard in occupied Crimea suffered a strike that reportedly destroyed a Russian landing craft and seriously damaged a submarine.

Sky News reported that the Sevastopol attack was carried out using U.K.-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

The Air Force said earlier on Sept. 15 that all 17 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched against Khmelnytskyi Oblast have been destroyed by air defense.

The central-western Khmelnytskyi Oblast hosts the Starokostiantyniv Air Base where the 7th Tactical Aviation Brigade, operating Su-24 aircraft, is stationed.

Russian forces tried to target the air base already in July in a missile strike. Ihnat commented at the time that the attack was ineffective because the Air Force had protocols in place to protect the aircraft.

Ukraine war latest: Strike on shipyard in occupied Sevastopol damages 2 Russian vessels
Key developments on Sept. 13: * Strike on shipyard in occupied Sevastopol damages 2 Russian vessels * US General: First Ukrainian pilots to likely complete F-16 training in 3 months * Germany delivers 20 Marder armored vehicles, other aid to Ukraine * Kim Jong Un praises Russia’s war, toasts to…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.