Air Force: Ukraine downs all 17 drones launched by Russia overnight

Ukrainian forces shot down all 17 Shahed "kamikaze" drones launched by Russia overnight in the direction of Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the Air Force said on Sept. 15.

According to the report, the drones were launched from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia's Krasnodar Krai.

As the Shaheds approached Khmelnytskyi Oblast along different routes, they were tracked and destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses with the support of fighter aircraft and mobile fire groups, the Air Force reported.

The central-western Khmelnytskyi Oblast is not among the regions most commonly targeted by Russian airstrikes, but attacks have been reported here in the past. On Aug. 19, almost 400 buildings were damaged in several local communities by a Russian drone strike.