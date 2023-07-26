Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force: Russian forces launch missiles against Khmelnytskyi Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 26, 2023 8:25 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian Air Force Command spokesperson Yurii Ihnat briefs the press on the consequences of Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine and the work of the Air Force at the Ukraine-Ukrinform Media Center in Kyiv on Nov. 21, 2022. (Photo by Evgen Kotenko/Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Khmelnytskyi Oblast's Starokostiantyniv district, the Air Force's spokesperson Yuri Ihnat said at around 8 p.m. on July 26.

The Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration reported explosions in the oblast at around 7 p.m. amid a nationwide air raid siren.

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast. Air defense is active," the administration reported.

At around 5 p.m., the Air Force reported that 12 Russian Tu-95 bombers launched cruise missiles from the direction of the Caspian Sea. The announcement was followed by air raid sirens across the country.

Ihnat said that cruise missiles changed directions as they moved across the country before heading in the direction of Starokostiantyniv in Khmelnytskyi Oblast.

Some of the missiles were shot down over Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts, he said.

Ihnat mentioned that several other projectiles were detected, possibly including Kinzhals and ballistic missiles.

The Air Force issued warnings of Kinzhal strikes in Kirovohrad, Kmelnytskyi, and Kyiv oblasts before announcing the end of the air raid siren.

Debris from falling missiles fell on a house in Starokostiantyniv and damaged a car, the Khmelnytskyi Military Administration reported on Telegram. No casualties have been reported.

