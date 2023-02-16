Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Uncategorized
Edit post

Air Force: Russia launched 32 missiles in Feb. 16 strike on Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 16, 2023 8:45 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian military downed 16 missiles in the early hours of Feb. 16 amid Russia's 15th mass missile strike on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Ukraine's Air Force reported that a total of 32 missiles had been launched against Ukraine.

Those included eight Kalibr cruise missiles from a frigate in the Black Sea, twelve X-101/X-555 cruise missiles launched from two Tu-95 strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea, twelve X-22 cruise missiles launched from six Tu-22 long-range bombers from Russia's border Kursk Oblast, and two X-59 guided missiles from two Su-35 tactical aircraft from the Russian-occupied Melitopol area in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

A number of X-22 rockets hit critical infrastructure objects in a number of regions. Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Lviv Oblast in the early hours of Feb. 16, according to regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi, while in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a woman was killed, and two other civilians were injured in Pavlohrad.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.