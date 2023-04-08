Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Air Force: Increased Russian use of gliding bombs highlights need for F-16 jets

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 8, 2023 5:38 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Air Force has warned of increasing airstrikes by Russia and renewed the call for allies to supply F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Air Force Spokesperson Yurii Ihnat stated that Russian forces are using high-explosive 500 kilogram bombs that have been modified with wings and elementary guidance systems to enable Russian planes to strike from beyond the range of Ukraine's air defenses.

Speaking on national television, Ihnat said that heavier, specially-designed 1,500 bombs are expected to also be used more by Russia in the future, having been already reportedly dropped on targets in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblast in March.

Air Force Lieutenant-General Mykola Oleschuk stressed on the same day that better combat aircraft, in particular the F-16, is needed to counter the threat of munitions like this.

"This will make it possible to drive enemy aircraft away from our borders and the line of combat," Oleshchuk said, "which will minimize the likelihood of using guided aerial bombs and other air-based weapons."

Modern jets are also understood to provide effective support to troops on the front line as well as provide the capability for future  counteroffensive.

Defense Express: Russia uses new 1.5-ton gliding bombs on Ukraine for first time
The UPAB-1500B guided bomb, first unveiled at a Russian arms expo in 2019, has since undergone full testing, been delivered to the Russian air force, and received its first orders for export, according to Defense Express.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.