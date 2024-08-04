Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian losses, Ukrainian Air Force
Air Force commander: Ukraine destroys over 8,000 Russian air targets since Feb. 24, 2022

by Daria Shulzhenko August 4, 2024 11:04 AM 2 min read
A 16th Brody Separate Army Aviation Brigade pilot is flying a Mi-8MSB-V assault transport helicopter in Ukraine on July 11, 2024. (Photo by Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
The Ukrainian Air Force has destroyed over 8,000 Russian air targets since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Air Force Commander Mykola Oleshchuk reported on Aug. 4.

"In two and a half years, the Air Force has destroyed over 8,000 enemy air targets: hundreds of airplanes and helicopters, thousands of cruise missiles and drones. Ukrainian pilots have carried out over 20,000 combat sorties, most of them involving the use of aviation weapons," Oleshchuk wrote on Telegram.

According to the Aug. 4 report from the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, Russia has lost 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, and 13,103 drones since the start of the full-scale war.

In his statement, Oleshchuk also congratulated Ukrainian soldiers on the national Air Force Day, marked on the first Sunday of August in Ukraine.

"During the full-scale invasion, for their personal courage and dedication demonstrated in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, 4,475 Air Force servicemen have been awarded state honors. Of them, 47 have been named Heroes of Ukraine, with 25, unfortunately, posthumously," he wrote.

"The battle for the sky continues. Around the clock, the enemy attacks us with bombs and missiles, conducts aerial reconnaissance, and strikes every night with attack drones," Oleshchuk wrote.

"The Air Force, shoulder to shoulder with the air defense of all the Defense Forces of Ukraine, repels the attacks. As much as possible, they destroy the enemy's air attack means, strike the enemy from the air, and hold the defense on the ground."

Later in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Telegram that "Ukraine will always be grateful to everyone who faithfully serves our nation every day and protects the lives of our people from Russian terror."

"Today, we especially thank all of the defenders of our sky, the Ukrainian warriors of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – for every downed Russian target, for their efficiency and precision," he wrote.

Author: Daria Shulzhenko
5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
