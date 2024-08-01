Ukraine received 6 F-16s from Netherlands, The Times reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

The first batch of F-16 fighter jets Ukraine received encompassed six planes provided by the Netherlands, The Times reported on July 31, citing an undisclosed source.

A year after the launch of the fighter jet coalition, Kyiv finally received "a small number" of its first U.S.-made fourth-generation jets, Bloomberg reported earlier the same day.

Although Ukraine is yet to comment on the reports, their delivery was seemingly confirmed by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis on X.

"F-16s in Ukraine. Another impossible thing turned out to be totally possible," the minister said.

This is only the first batch Ukraine is expected to receive this year, with Danish planes soon to follow, The Times wrote.

This contradicts earlier statements by former Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, who said in June that Denmark should be first to deliver its aircraft, followed by the Netherlands.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Kyiv was promised at least 79 F-16s from the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, and Belgium, with the first 20 reportedly scheduled to arrive by the end of 2024.

It is unclear how many of these planes will be operational as some may be cannibalized for parts. Ukraine said it needs 128 F-16s to counter Russian airpower effectively.

The number of trained pilots represents another potential bottleneck. According to some media reports, only 20 Ukrainian aviators are expected to complete their training by the end of the year with the help of allied countries, while 40 would be needed to operate the full squadron of 20 planes.

The General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcon is an American air superiority fighter that Kyiv has begged for since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Although some defense experts do not expect F-16s to become game-changers in the war, the jets may strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities and shield the country's population centers from Russia's daily bombardments.

Navy Commander Oleksii Neizhpapa said that the upcoming delivery of F-16s to Ukraine will challenge Russia's "full dominance" of the skies over the Black Sea.

Denmark and the Netherlands indicated that they would allow Ukraine to strike with F-16s inside Russia, although Copenhagen said that such a move would "depend on the circumstances."