General Staff: Russia has lost 582,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 582,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 4.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,411 tanks, 16,255 armored fighting vehicles, 22,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,276 artillery systems, 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems, 911 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,103 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.