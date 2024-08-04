Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 582,910 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 4, 2024 9:33 AM 1 min read
Two soldiers are seen walking on the front line as a Russian missile hits a target in the background, in eastern Ukraine, on May 25. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 582,910 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 4.

This number includes 1,150 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,411 tanks, 16,255 armored fighting vehicles, 22,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,276 artillery systems, 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems, 911 air defense systems, 363 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 13,103 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Ukraine’s military says it sunk Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine, damaged S-400 missile system in ‘successful hit’
Ukraine’s military said on Aug. 3 that a Ukrainian missile strike the day before sunk a Russian Black Sea Fleet submarine and damaged a S-400 air defense system in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

5:26 AM

Trump congratulates Putin for Russia-US prisoner exchange.

At a Georgia rally on Aug. 3, Donald Trump congratulated Russian dictator Vladimir Putin for the historic prisoner exchange arranged by U.S. President Joe Biden that freed 16 people wrongfully imprisoned in Russia, including the Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
3:04 PM

Russian anti-war activist dies in pre-trial detention.

Musician and anti-war activist Pavel Kushnir died in a pre-trial detention center in Birobidzhan, the capital of the Jewish Autonomous Region of Russia, the Telegram channel "Vot Tak" reported on Aug. 2, citing Kushnir's friends.
6:56 AM

Oil depot in Belgorod Oblast hit by drones.

The drones struck an oil depot in the region's Gubkinsky district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. The attack caused an explosion at the facility and a tank caught fire.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.