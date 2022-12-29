Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Air Force Command: Russia attacks Ukraine with cruise missiles from different directions

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 29, 2022 9:50 AM
Ukraine’s Air Force Command reported on Dec. 29 that Russia attacks Ukraine with “air and sea-based cruise missiles launched from strategic aircraft and ships” following the overnight kamikaze drone attack.

Earlier on Dec. 28, Russia launched drones over several Ukrainian oblasts.

Ukraine’s East Air Command reported that it downed five, presumably Iranian-made Shahed-136, drones over the city of Dnipro.

Russia launched a new massive bombardment of Ukraine early on Dec. 29, with explosions reported in multiple regions.

