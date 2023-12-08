Air defense active near Kyiv amid missile warning across Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story.

Air defense is active on the outskirts of Kyiv, the head of the city's military administration, Serhii Popko, reported on the morning of Dec. 8 amid a cruise missile threat warning across much of Ukraine.

The Air Force later reported on another group of missiles heading in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast through Kharkiv Oblast.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Russian forces reportedly targeted Kharkiv Oblast overnight on Dec. 8 with six S-300 missiles, injuring at least one person and targeting civilian infrastructure in the Kholodnohirskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Russia also launched seven Shahed "kamikaze" drones against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, five of which were shot down, the Air Force reported.

The capital was previously under a missile attack on Nov. 11 for the first time in 52 days. A ballistic missile fired at the city on that day was reportedly downed by a Patriot air defense system.

Ukrainian officials warned that Russia is likely to intensify its missile attacks once temperatures drop.